Three Events Celebrate the Life and Legacy of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Jan, 12-15

A number of area events are planned to celebrate the life and legacy of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Jan, 12-15.

A Martin Luther King Jr. Shabbat, celebrating the civil rights leader in song and prayer, takes place Friday, Jan. 12, at 7 p.m., at Temple Emanu-El, 514 Main St., Haverhill, as well as online. It features the choirs of Temple Emanu-El and Calvary Baptist Church with support from members of the Greater Haverhill Clergy Association.

As WHAV reported earlier, Haverhill’s Calvary Baptist Church presents its Drum Major for Justice Award to newly elected Haverhill School Committee member Yonnie Collins and Drum Major for Justice Legacy Award to Lura Smith. Saturday, Jan. 13, starting at 3 p.m., at the church, 13 Ashland St., Haverhill. Special musical guest will be Elder Terrence Haynes and Voice of Praise of Springfield, seen on Whitney Houston’s Biopic and Max series “Julia.”

Greater Lawrence Family Heath Center CEO Guy Fish speaks during the Merrimack Valley Branch NAACP’s 40th anniversary Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Breakfast. It takes place Monday., Jan. 15, beginning at 8:30 a.m., at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 123 Old River Road, Andover. Tickets are $45 each for adults and $25 for students and must be reserved in advance. To reserve tickets, contact Lisa Riddick by emailing [email protected] or calling 508-451-3788 or Samuel “Polo” Pierre by emailing [email protected] or calling 978-853-4666.