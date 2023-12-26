Haverhill Public Library to Offer Advanced Google App Class

The Haverhill Public Library offers new tips, tricks and hidden gems for those using personal Google accounts during a free class next week.

Demonstrations of hidden helpful features in Google apps Gmail, Calendar, Drive and others, will be given by former Google Workspace Administrator and current Library Head of Information and Reference Services Kerri MacLaury. While having a Google account is not required, the library says the program will be more beneficial for current Google users. The add it is an advanced instruction course and basic Google features will not be covered. Attendees are welcome to bring their own laptops and smart devices with them or use our computer lab computers.

The class takes place Wednesday, Jan. 3, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., in the computer lab at Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St., Haverhill. Registration is required online here or by emailing Rebecca Lazan at [email protected].