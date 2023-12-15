Groveland Historical Society Holiday Open House Saturday

As part of its mission, WHAV provides information and resources targeting health and wellness, food insecurity, after-school programs, education and housing to residents of Greater Haverhill and the Merrimack Valley. To submit news of events, fundraising appeals and other announcements, click on the image.
The Groveland Historical Society is holding a Holiday Open House tomorrow afternoon.
The open house features the band, Little Green Line, playing holiday music and refreshments. It takes place Saturday, Dec. 16, at 2 p.m., at Washington Hall, 101 Washington St., Groveland.