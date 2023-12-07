Northern Essex Community College and Regis College Sign Student Transfer Agreement

A new joint admissions agreement between Northern Essex Community College and Regis College, which improves the transfer process between the two institutions, was celebrated during a signing ceremony Tuesday.

Upon acceptance to Northern Essex, students who opt into joint admissions on their application will also be conditionally accepted to Regis. Regis College President Antoinette Hays, Northern Essex Community College President Lane A. Glenn and leaders from both institutions gathered at Northern Essex’s Lawrence campus.

“Agreements like these make the transfer process transparent, simple and affordable,” Glenn said, adding, “This partnership will increase access to bachelor’s degrees, which, in turn, will lead to economic growth and quality of life improvements for the communities we serve”

Upon completion of their associate degree, joint admissions students from NECC who meet academic requirements will be able to transfer to Regis seamlessly. They will also have access to register for their first semester on the same date as current Regis students with 60 or more credits.

“This new partnership between Northern Essex and Regis will transform the lives of countless individuals with a goal of earning a bachelor’s degree,” said Hays. “The workforce needs students who have benefitted from an education that has built their character and confidence and gained the knowledge and experience that is necessary to achieve success. With a shared commitment of helping students achieve upward social mobility, we are thankful for this partnership and look forward to preparing students to pursue careers of meaning.”

Regis will assign a specific admissions counselor to Northern Essex to encourage the transfer process and hold two transfer events each year. Regis will also provide bus transportation to at least one admission event annually.

“Our joint admissions agreement is not just a document filled with legalese and signatures; it is a promise to our students that their hard work will be honored,” said NECC’s Director of Transfer, Articulation and Academic Center Advising Michelle Sunday.

The partnership includes many academic programs, but does not apply to students wishing to transfer into the Regis Nursing Program. The agreement also does not apply to Northern Essex students who want to transfer before completing their associate degree. Those students must meet Regis’ general transfer admissions criteria.