Lithuanian Cultural Association Plans Memorial Today for Football Player Dick Butkus

The Lithuanian Cultural Association invites the public to a memorial this afternoon for Dick Butkus, described as football’s fiercest linebacker.

Visitors are asked to sign a memorial book for Butkus, who played for the Chicago Bears from 1965 to 1973 and who died Oct. 5. The book will be presented to the Dick Butkus Foundation. “The Butkus Takes Heart” is an initiative of the Butkus Foundation to encourage early cardiovascular screening and scans among American adults.

The book signing will be accompanied by beverages, cheese, crackers and pastries. It takes place tonight, Dec. 6, beginning at 3 p.m., at the Bavarian Club, 41 Knox St., Lawrence. Those seeking more information may call Jonas Stundzia at 978-685-4478.