Haverhill Public Library Offers Two-Part Beginner Gmail Class

The Haverhill Public Library is offering a two-part “Getting Started with Gmail” class, beginning Thursday, Dec. 7.

Participants will learn the first steps of using Gmail including signing up for an account. The class is designed for those who do not have Gmail or have not used their account for an extended time.

Part one takes place Thursday, Dec. 7, and part two, Thursday, Dec. 14, both from 6 to 7 p.m., at the Haverhill Public Library Computer Lab, 99 Main St., Haverhill.

Register online at haverhillpl.org under Calendar of Events.

