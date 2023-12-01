Haverhill’s Gateway Academy Lists Students Earning Distinction, High Honors and Honors

Editor’s Note: Gateway Academy now accepts 150 students at its Upper School.

Haverhill Public School’s Gateway Academy has issued its lists of students earning distinction, high honors and honors for the first term.

The school recently relocated to the former St. James School on Primrose Street. Its Upper School, officials say, supports up to 150 high school students in creating an individualized learning path leading beyond a high school diploma to success in college, career and beyond.

Students earning Distinction are Jesse Coldwell, Brianna Jones, Tayjah Martin and Esther Tiodoro.

Earning High Honors are Andrew Tyler Bastos, Spencer Dewar and Covan Falcon.

Honors students are FlorMia Perez, Alaiyah Rivera, Joelina Silva and Nina Travers.