Six Residents Temporarily Displaced After Heating Appliance Overheats, Causes Haverhill Fire

Six residents were temporarily displaced early Saturday night from their home at the corner of Primrose and Rose Street home when the exhaust of a heating unit backed up, causing a fire on the top floor.

Firefighters were dispatched to the four-story, multi-family home just after 6 p.m., Saturday night.

“They did a good job knocking it down. It was very quick. It was related to a heating unit that was clogged on that top floor, but it was contained to that area of the third floor,” Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien told WHAV.

He explained when ventilation from the heating appliance became plugged, it caused overheating to catch a wall. There were no injuries reported and residents could not return to their apartments until the city’s inspectional services team completes a review.