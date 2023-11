Haverhill is planning a number of flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

Haverhill Public Health Department will administer vaccines to Haverhill residents Thursday, Nov. 30, from noon-5 p.m.; Thursday, Dec, 7, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; and Thursday, Dec. 14, from noon-5 p.m., all at the Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill.

Walk-in space is limited. Pre-registration takes place online here. Those with questions may call 978-374-2390, ext. 3900.