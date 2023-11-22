Groveland, West Newbury, Other Fire Departments Take Part in Live Fire Training

Groveland and West Newbury firefighters were among those last weekend completing successful live fire training in collaboration with the Massachusetts Fire Academy.

Fire Chief Robert Valentine said the Groveland Fire Department hosted the training last Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 18 and 19, which included participation from 45 firefighters across Essex County, including from Groveland, Georgetown, Boxford, Amesbury, Newbury/Byfield, West Newbury, Newburyport, Melrose, Manchester, Topsfield and Lynn.

“It was a great weekend of training for everyone from probationary firefighters to chief officers, and this was a great shared experience for all. Everyone gained valuable knowledge from this training, and I am proud of our members for their commitment to the fire service,” Valentine said.

As it did recently in Haverhill, the Massachusetts Fire Academy provided a live fire trailer for participants to practice several scenario-based fire incidents such as basement and below grade access to fires, kitchen fires, bedroom fires and rollover fires. Departments worked together following Federal Emergency Management Agency Incident Command System guidelines.