MeVa, Northern Essex Elder Transport and Groveland Receive Grants to Boost Mobility

Merrimack Valley Transit, known as MeVa, and two local groups working to expand mobility for older adults and people with disabilities, were among those awarded money from the Community Transit Grant Program, managed by the state Department of Transportation.

MeVa’s Travel Ambassador Program was formally awarded $100,000 Thursday to increase access to MeVa’s free public transit services for older adults and people with disabilities through enhanced travel training. Northern Essex Elder Transport was awarded $38,000 for its regional volunteer driver program for medical trips for older adults in partnership with 13 Councils on Aging and Groveland’s Council on Aging received $5,000 for transportation operations.

“Public transportation investments connect people with destinations, giving people access to jobs, housing, and community and supporting overall economic vitality,” said MassDOT Acting Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “We had almost twice as much interest in the program this year compared to last year, and we look forward to watching how these investments advance the awardees’ goals around equity and access for populations with disabilities and older adults, while connecting these individuals to medical care, jobs and other essential resources.”

The grant awards will be paid by the Federal Transit Administration, American Rescue Plan Act and new funding made available to MassDOT through the current state budget.