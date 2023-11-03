Pentucket Regional High School Celebrates New Stadium with 27 to 20 Football Victory

Pentucket Regional High School celebrated the opening of its new football stadium during a halftime ceremony last Friday, recognizing fall athletes and those who made the new stadium possible.

Superintendent Justin Bartholomew and Principal Brenda Erhardt said the Pentucket Regional School Committee and Building Committee and all fall athletes and band members were recognized at halftime during game that saw the Pentucket Regional High School varsity football team’s 27 to 20 victory over Northeast Metro Tech.

“We are blessed to be able to enjoy a new middle high school and all new athletic complex, and that blessing is the result of the hard work of members of our School Committee and Building Committee,” said Bartholomew, adding, “It was also a pleasure to recognize all of our hard working fall athletes and band members in this new and wonderful stadium.”

Fall athletes dressed up in their uniforms or Halloween costumes as they took the field at halftime, and community members in the stands were asked to recognize the band and committee members who made the new stadium possible.

The stadium was built as part of the $146.3 million project that also saw a new middle high school built.

