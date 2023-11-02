YMCA Names Nominees to be Recognized at 15th Annual Educators of the Year Ceremony

Eighteen area educators are to be honored this month when the Haverhill YMCA hosts its 15th Annual Educators of the Year ceremony.

The nominees are Michael Scatamacchia, Gateway Academy; Jason Burns, Haverhill High School; Kimberly Malynn, Melissa Cook, and Terri Bragg, all of Whittier Tech; Amy Maldonado, Dr. Albert B. Consentino School; Scott Tarbell, Haverhill High; Robert Gariepy and Anne Lees, both of John Greenleaf Whittier School; Melissa Burns, Silver Hill School; Lisa Desberg, Whittier Tech; Melissa Allen, Haverhill High School; Nicole Lucia, John C. Tilton School; Molly Markos, Moody School; Gregory Beauregard, Whittier Tech; Ashley Rogers, Dr. Albert B. Consentino School; Carla Vaughan, Hill View Montessori School; and Tom Jordan, retired teacher.

Besides the honorees, nominated by the community, the Youth Development Award will be presented to Denise Johnson, Healthy Living Award to Wellness Hot Yoga and owner Teri Almquist, Social Responsibility Award to Bobby Brown and Commitment to Community Award to Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School.

The YMCA’s Educators of the Year ceremony takes place Wednesday, Nov. 15, beginning at 5 p.m., at Haverhill Golf and Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane, Haverhill. Individual tickets are $50 each and include includes appetizers. Tickets and other sponsorship opportunities may be found online here.

