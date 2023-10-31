Pentucket Kiwanis Club’s Third Annual Wine Tasting Party to Support Charities Nov. 9

Maria’s Family Restaurant, 81 Essex St., Haverhill. (WHAV News photograph.)

Pentucket Kiwanis Club’s Third Annual Wine Tasting Party, in support of scholarships and local charities, offers samplings of exclusive imported wines and a full dinner buffet.

The vent also features live jazz, raffles, a 50/50 drawing, door prizes and cash bar. All wines for tasting are also available for purchase at Maria’s Restaurant either by the bottle or case or partial case.

The tasting party takes place Thursday, Nov. 9, from 6-8 p.m., at Maria’s Restaurant Galleria Banquet Room, 85 Essex St., Haverhill.

Admission is $45 per person or $325 donation for a table of eight. Tickets may be purchased at the door, in advance through Eventbrite, or checks may be mailed to Pentucket Kiwanis Club, P.O. Box 123, Haverhill MA, 01831.

