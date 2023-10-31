Newburyport Bank Charitable Foundation Donates $1,000 to Whittier Tech

The Newburyport Bank Charitable Foundation recently donated $1,000 to the Whittier Tech Educational Foundation in support of the 50th anniversary of the school and its first Athletic Hall of Fame event.

The Athletic Hall of Fame was established to honor the 50th anniversary of Whittier Regional Vocational High School. The school received more than 100 nominations, but with the help of the Selection Committee, the field was narrowed to 10 honorees, including two teams, the 1979 football team and the 2005 girls’ basketball team; two coaches, Denis Cronin and Denise Woodcock; significant contributors Ed and Patricia Penney; and five former student-athletes, Stephen K. Jayne, John Campbell, Scott LaValley, Alicia Cook and Amanda Dennis.

Newburyport Bank President and CEO Lloyd L. Hamm said “The school’s mantra—’Don’t settle for the ordinary, make your high school experience extraordinary’—says it all about the valuable education one receives at Whittier. But, it’s more than just education in the classroom, it’s also education on the playing field where teamwork and character are built. It’s an honor for us to help celebrate the 50th anniversary of the school and its coaches and scholar-athletes.”

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...