Haverhill Native and Merrimack College’s Vlahos to Become AIGA Boston Board President

Haverhill native and Merrimack College Assistant Professor Dan Vlahos was recently elected to serve as the next president of the board of the Boston chapter of the American Institute of Graphic Arts.

Vlahos is a 1996 graduate of Haverhill High School and credits three of his Haverhill High School teachers—Susan Paradis, Joe Leary and Bonita Coltin—for providing him with a view toward design, culture and the arts. Vlahos went on to study design at Massachusetts College of Art and Design in Boston, or “MassArt” as it is more widely known.

As the design profession’s oldest and largest professional membership organization for design, AIGA advances design as a professional craft, strategic advantage and vital cultural force.

Since 2021, Vlahos has served as AIGA Boston’s co-director of Membership and, in 2022, he was published in AIGA’s scholarly journal Dialectic, co-published with the University of Michigan. Vlahos was also a 2009 recipient of AIGA’s Best of New England Design Award. Alongside other chapter leaders, Vlahos will be serving a two-year term representing more than 25,000 designers, scholars and students. First founded in 1914, AIGA is the standard bearer for professional ethics and practices for the design profession.

