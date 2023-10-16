Groveland’s PumpkinFest is Thursday; Drop Off Carved Pumpkins for Contest Today On

Groveland’s annual PumpkinFest takes place this Thursday with a hay maze, pony rides, pumpkin and scarecrow decorating, a live band, a movie screening and more.

A pumpkin carving contest will also be held during the event, and residents, businesses and other community members may participate. Pumpkins will be displayed in front of town hall and prizes will be given out to the scariest, silliest and most original designs. Carved pumpkins may be dropped off for display beginning today.

Residents are encouraged to come dressed in Halloween costumes. Food and drinks will be available.

PumpkinFest takes place Thursday, Oct. 19, from 4:30-8 p.m., at Town Hall, 183 Main St. In the event of inclement weather, a rain date has been set for Friday, Oct. 20.

