Podcast: Sixth Annual Methuen Day Saturday Brings Bands, Organ Concert, Food and More

A community celebration is set to take place tomorrow in downtown Methuen with the observance of the sixth annual Methuen Day.

Methuen City Councilor and Methuen Day Chairwoman Eunice D. Zeiger was a recent guest on WHAV’s “Win for Breakfast” program and outlined what to expect.

“We have the police station open house from 10-2 and the fire station open house from 10-2 and the Methuen Memorial Music Hall is doing open console which is similar to an open house, but if you are a trained pianist, you can go to the Memorial Hall and you can play their organ, which is absolutely amazing organ. If you have not seen it, have not been there, it’s definitely a sight to see,” she said.

The Methuen Memorial Music Hall, at 192 Broadway, is on the National Register of Historic Places, and was built specifically, architecturally and acoustically for the 1863 Great Organ that it houses.

Zeigler says Methuen Day is happening rain or shine and is easy to find.

“We are going to be in downtown square in Methuen, so that’s Hampshire Street. If you are not familiar with Methuen, it is right down where the clock tower is. You can’t miss it. It’s our sixth annual and every year it gets bigger and better. We are really fortunate because it really encompasses the whole downtown.”

Methuen Day will also have vendor tables, a row of food trucks and live entertainment

“I’m sure you’ve heard of the B Street Bombers, our headliner. They do a lot of community events. We also have Shadow Band and The Bellas, in-between all of our local dance studios. It’s really going to be a fun, jam packed day.”

Methuen Day takes place from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. More information is at cityofmethuen.net

