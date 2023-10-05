Italian Consul General Minuti at Haverhill City Hall for Columbus Day and Italian Heritage Month

Italian Consul General Arnaldo Minuti is in Haverhill Friday to observe Columbus Day and Italian Heritage Month with Haverhill Mayor James J. Fiorentini and the public.

Minuti, consul general of Italy in Boston, is expected at noon at the mayor’s office in City Hall. Fiorentini often speaks of his Italian heritage. He told WHAV the public is welcome. The Italian Consulate says Minuti is a career diplomat, joining the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in 1998.

He has served served at the Embassy of Italy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, as head of the Commercial Office, consul of Italy in Canada for the Provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, based in Edmonton, deputy head of mission at the Embassy of Italy in Mexico City and deputy permanent representative of Italy to UNESCO in Paris. In 2017, he was promoted to the rank of Counsellor of Embassy.

Minuti is married with two children.

