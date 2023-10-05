10th Annual Haverhill Fire Department Cornhole Tournament Takes Place Saturday

The 10th annual Haverhill Fire Department cornhole tournament, in support of the Muscular Dystrophy Association, takes place Saturday afternoon.

Besides the competition, there will be food, raffles—both a 50/50 and cornhole boards, T-shirts, and more.

It takes place Saturday, Oct. 7, at 1 p.m., at Crescent Yacht Club, 30 Ferry St., Haverhill. Admission is $70 for a competitive team or $50 for a social team. To register and pay, use Venmo to send name of team and payment to @doug-burrill-1 or @crescent-yacht.

A trophy will be presented to the first-place social winner while competitive teams will receive a payout for first place.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...