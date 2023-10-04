Ruth’s House Reminds Public of ‘Changing Seasons, Changing Lives’ Dinner Oct. 14

Ruth’s House, an organization that provides clothing and employment training to people in need, is holding its annual “Changing Seasons, Changing Lives” fundraiser this month.

As WHAV previously reported, the fundraiser includes dinner, games, raffles, desserts from local bakers such as Roasted, a silent auction featuring tickets to hear celebrities as a Sarah Brightman in concert and dinner at home with Chef Travis and music provided by DJ Barry P. Aleo.

The event will take place Saturday, Oct. 14, from 6-10 p.m., at Renaissance Golf Club at 377 Kenoza St., Haverhill, on Tickets are $100 per person or $800 for a table for 10.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...