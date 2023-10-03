Haverhill Fire and Police 2024 Calendars Support ‘Heroes and Helpers’ Program

Jarvi Productions tomorrow begins releasing Haverhill Fire and Police 2024 calendars in support of “Heroes and Helpers,” a program, where the city’s first responders accompany children on a special Christmas shopping adventure.

Mike Jarvis, owner of Jarvi Productions, says “the 2024 Haverhill First Responders Calendars showcase the strength, dedication and community spirit of our local heroes. Each calendar is a tribute to the brave men and women who work tirelessly to keep our city safe.”

The limited number of calendars are priced at $25 each, As an added incentive Jarvis plans to provide two special Jarvi Productions shirts with each calendar for $85 or two sweatshirts and a calendar for $110.

“I’m thrilled to release these calendars and make a positive impact on the lives of the children in the community. The ‘Heroes and Helpers’ program exemplifies our commitment to community engagement and service beyond the call of duty,” Jarvis added.

The 2024 Haverhill First Responders Calendars will be available for purchase at the Haverhill Fire Credit Union and by social media.

Jarvis plans to unveil the editions at tonight’s Haverhill City Council meeting.

