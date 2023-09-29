Haverhill Public Library Hosts ‘Let Freedom Read’ Oct. 7 During Banned Books Week

The Haverhill Public Library is hosting a “Let Freedom Read” read-in as a part of a statewide celebration of everyone’s right to read.

All ages are invited to pull up a chair and read or listen to any book they please for as long or as little as desired on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the library’s Johnson Auditorium, 99 Main St., Haverhill.

There will be a book display of challenged and banned books, as well as light refreshments. No registration is required. Those who can’t attend in person may post a selfie or video of themselves reading and use #LetFreedomRead, then tag the library on Facebook, @hplma on Instagram or @haverhillpubliclibrary on TikTok.

