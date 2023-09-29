Haverhill Public Library Hosts ‘Let Freedom Read’ Oct. 7 During Banned Books Week

WHAV News Staff By |

As part of its mission, WHAV provides information and resources targeting health and wellness, food insecurity, after-school programs, education and housing to residents of Greater Haverhill and the Merrimack Valley. To submit news of events, fundraising appeals and other announcements, click on the image.

The Haverhill Public Library is hosting a “Let Freedom Read” read-in as a part of a statewide celebration of everyone’s right to read.

All ages are invited to pull up a chair and read or listen to any book they please for as long or as little as desired on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the library’s Johnson Auditorium, 99 Main St., Haverhill.

There will be a book display of challenged and banned books, as well as light refreshments. No registration is required. Those who can’t attend in person may post a selfie or video of themselves reading and use #LetFreedomRead, then tag the library on Facebook, @hplma on Instagram or @haverhillpubliclibrary on TikTok.

Comments are closed.