Developer Proposes Six Condos on Gile Street; Haverhill Councilors Consider Permit Tonight

Two proposed buildings with a total of six condominium units at 94 Gile St. in Haverhill is before the City Council for a special permit tonight.

Developer JCG Investments of Boston notes in its application that five units are typically allowed, but six are requested, as allowed under the city’s relatively new “flexible development” zoning tool. The provision allows a so-called density bonus when open space is preserved.

The developer plans to build a triplex condominium building on each of two lots while preserving property in the rear as open space. JCG Investments lists James C. Gattuso as manager and Steven M. Singer of Wakefield as an authorized representative. The company is represented locally by attorney Michael J. Migliori.

Haverhill Economic Development and Planning Director William Pillsbury recommends approval. If councilors grant a special permit, the project would move on to the Planning Board and Conservation Commission before beginning the building permit process.

Postponed from last week, councilors will be asked tonight to grant permission for a vacant Vine Street lot to become the site of six apartments.

Developer Jared Fish proposes to build on the 8 Vine St. property where a prior building burned and was torn down in three years ago. Multifamily homes are allowed in the zone by special permit from the City Council. The lot offers the requisite number of parking spaces.

The Haverhill City Council meets tonight at 7, remotely and in-person at the Theodore A. Pelosi Jr. Council Chambers, room 202, Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St., As a public service, 97.9 WHAV plans to carry the meeting live.

