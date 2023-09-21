Whittier Tech Athletic Hall of Fame Honors 10 as Part of 50th Anniversary Launch

Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School celebrates its 50th anniversary next month with the first induction class into the Whittier Tech Athletic Hall of Fame.

The Athletic Hall of Fame was established to honor the school’s 50th anniversary. The school received more than 100 nominations, but with the help of the Selection Committee, the field was narrowed to 10 honorees, including two teams—the 1979 football team and the 2005 girls’ basketball team, two coaches—Denis Cronin and Denise Woodcock, significant contributors Ed and Patricia Penny and five former student-athletes—Stephen K. Jayne ‘80, John Campbell ‘88, Scott LaValley ‘87, Alicia Cook ‘02 and Amanda Dennis ‘05.

“Operating for 50 years is an outstanding accomplishment, and all of us at Whittier Tech are thrilled to be celebrating this milestone with the first induction class of the Whittier Tech Athletic Hall of Fame,” said Superintendent Maureen Lynch. “All of the individuals who have been inducted embody the values of Whittier Tech, and we cannot wait to celebrate with them and the members of our community at our upcoming celebration!”

An induction ceremony and celebration take place Friday, Oct. 13, at Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane, Haverhill. A cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m., followed by dinner and the recognition ceremony at 7 p.m. There will be a cash bar and entertainment. Tickets are $85 per person or $800 for a table of 10 and may be purchased at foundation.whittiertech.org.

