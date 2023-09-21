Methuen Police Explorer Program Offers Information Sept. 26

The Methuen Police Explorer Program is looking for its next class of young adults by offering an information session next week.

The program provides experience and training in what it takes to be a police officer. Many times, training comes from the same course material presented at Commonwealth’s Municipal Police Academies. It gives young adults the opportunity to explore a career in law enforcement by working with local law enforcement agencies.

Exploring programs are a non-Scouting subsidiary of the Boy Scouts of America. The program is generally available to qualified young adults who graduated eighth grade and are ages 14 through 21.

Methuen Police Explorers, one of the oldest in the Commonwealth spanning almost 50 years, was founded July 12, 1973.

Those interested in the Methuen Police Explorer program are welcome to attend a brief information session Tuesday, Sept. 26, 6:30 p.m., at the Methuen Police Department. Attendees should meet in the Methuen Police Department’s main lobby by the dispatch center.

