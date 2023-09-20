‘Vaping 101,’ First in Haverhill Schools’ Current Health Series, Takes Place Online Tonight

The first in a series of Haverhill school health talks, “Vaping 101,” takes place tonight to help caregivers, the community and families understand the negative effects of youth e-cigarette use.

Dr. Bonnie Halpern-Felsher, a Stanford University professor in the Division of Adolescent Medicine, conducts a webinar tonight, from 7-8:30 p.m., as part of the Haverhill Public Schools’ Wellness Committee and Wellness Department.

Halpern-Felsher’s research has focused on understanding and reducing adolescent and young adult tobacco use, alcohol and marijuana use and risky sexual behavior. Her research, including about 200 publications in journals such as JAMA Network, Pediatrics and the American Journal of Public Health, as well as her committee and policy work, have helped set policy at the local, state and national levels. She has been an active member on several national campaigns to understand and reduce adolescent tobacco and e-cigarette use.

Coach of Health and Wellness Megan Arivella says the health aims to provide important resources for caregivers through virtual and/or in-person trainings. Translation services may be available in Portuguese and/or Spanish.

To join the webinar, click here.

