Groveland Police Cite Haverhill Man in Accident Involving Woman and Child Crossing Street

A 51-year-old Haverhill man was cited for failure to slow down for pedestrians after a 67-year-old Groveland woman and 7-year-old juvenile were struck Monday morning while crossing a street near Groveland’s Dr. Elmer S. Bagnall School.

Groveland Police Chief Jeffrey T. Gillen said a Groveland police officer stationed near the Bagnall School received a report at 8:30 a.m. that two pedestrians had been struck by a car while crossing the street.

The pedestrians were evaluated on scene by Groveland Fire and Trinity EMS and suffered what are believed to be minor injuries. Both were taken to a local area hospital for further evaluation.

The Groveland Police Department said the driver stayed on scene, cooperated and was issued a citation. The incident remains under investigation.

