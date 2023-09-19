Plaistow, N.H., Plans Hearings on Plan to Group Homes to Buy Discount Electricity

Plaistow, N.H.’s Community Power Committee is having two public hearings to detail a proposal to aggregate town households to purchase lower-cost electricity and increase use of renewable energy.

According to the Committee, New Hampshire law empowers the town to create a buying group of electricity customers not yet using a competitive supplier. Plaistow will set sets terms and conditions for an electricity supply contract and solicit competitive bids. Utility invoices will still reflect the cost to deliver energy, such as poles and wires, emergency services and billing

Residents will learn how the program will operate during either of the two hearings. The first one takes place Thursday, Sept. 21, or Wednesday, Sept. 27, at Plaistow Public Library, 85 Main St, Plaistow.

