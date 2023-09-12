Haverhill Fire Department, Officials, Public Pay Tribute to Those Lost in 9/11 Attacks

(Additional photographs below.)

Haverhill officials, families and friends gathered yesterday morning as the Haverhill Fire Department paid tribute to the nearly 3,000 people who died 22 years ago during the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

Before a formation led by Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien and firefighters of all ranks and observed by elected officials, city staff and the public, Haverhill Fire Capt. Richard Shellene rang the last call bell as Firefighter Joseph St. Hilaire shouted formation marching commands. Haverhill Firefighter Timothy Nutter read aloud the “Firefighter’s Prayer.”

When I am called to duty,

Whenever flames may rage,

Give me strength to save a life

Whatever be its age.

Help me embrace a little child

Before it is too late

Or save an older person from

The horror of that fate.

Enable me to be alert

And hear the weakest shout

And quickly and efficiently

Put the fire out.

I want to fill my calling

To give the best in me

To guard my every neighbor,

protect his property.

And if according to God’s will

I must answer death’s last call

Bless with Your protecting hand

My family one and all.

Fire Department Chaplain John Delaney, of Sacred Hearts Parish, highlighted the efforts of first responders—firefighters, police officers, EMTs, all rescue personnel—that came on the fateful day to serve and help all those in need. He added, there was also another line of support.

“We must never forget them—mothers and fathers, sons and daughters, husbands and wives, colleagues and friends,” he said.

Delaney noted many have died in recent years from exposure to hazardous materials and many still suffer from the effect of hazardous exposure.

Following the solemn ceremony, Mayor James J. Fiorentini made note of two local victims—Jane Orth, a passenger on American Airlines flight 11, and Kenneth Marino, the husband of Haverhill native Katrina Marino. The mayor noted Orth lived on Ford Street at the time of her death, while Marino was a New York City firefighter.

