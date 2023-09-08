Haverhill’s Gateway Academy Plans to Open Year-Round Container Farm

State Rep. Andy X. Vargas and Anna Jaques Hospital President Glenn Focht will speak when the ribbon is cut next month at a new container farm on the grounds of Haverhill’s Gateway Academy.

The Freight Farm-brand unit is a 40-foot hydroponic growing container that can grow year-round. It is being installed as a collaboration between the YMCA and the Haverhill Public Schools and paid by Beth Israel Lahey Health. It will provide greens year-round to children, adults and families facing food insecurity, as well as provide an innovative hands-on learning experience and STEM curriculum.

The ceremony takes place Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 10 a.m., at Gateway Academy, in the former St. James School, 415 Primrose St., Haverhill.

