There will be plenty of food, fun and fellowship at Calvary Baptist Church’s Block Party on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Kids can join in corn hole or one of the many other games, including a pie-eating contest. Food and snacks will be available and entertainment will be provided.

The party takes place Saturday, Sept. 16, from noon to 4 p.m., at the church, 13 Ashland St., Haverhill. For more information email Lillie Williams at [email protected].

