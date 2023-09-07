State and Lawrence Police Investigate Shooting Death of 19-Year-Old Woman

State and Lawrence Police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting in Lawrence that took the life of a 19-year-old woman.

Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Acting Lawrence Police Chief Michael McCarthy said Lawrence Police Department received a 911 call for shots fired just before 9:30 p.m., near 300 Howard St.

Officers discovered Angie Aristy suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Lawrence General Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

No other details have yet been made available.

