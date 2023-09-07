Haverhill Recreation Offers Adult Pickleball Training Sessions

Stroke technique, serves, returns and game strategy help students fine tune their pickleball skills.

The Haverhill Recreation Department offers its first pickleball training session Sundays, Sept. 24 through Oct. 15. The second session will take place Sundays, Oct. 22 through Nov. 12. Start times are according to the student’s level.

All lessons will be held at Riverside Park pickleball courts and are for adults only. Registration fee is $40. For more information, visit the Haverhill Recreation Department online at haverhillrec.com.

