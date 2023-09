The Supervisors of the Checklist in Plaistow, N.H., meet Tuesday, Sept. 19, to register new voters or make any changes for existing voters.

New voters must provide a proof of identity, residence and citizenship, such as a birth certificate, U.S. Passport or Passport Card or Naturalization Papers.

Plaistow’s Supervisors of the Checklist meet Tuesday, Sept. 19, from 6-6:30 p.m., at the Town Clerks Office, Town Hall, 145 Main St., Plaistow.

