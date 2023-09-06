Pentucket Panthers Host Hamilton-Wenham for Football When Stadium Opens Friday

Pentucket Regional School District opens its new stadium on Friday when the Pentucket Regional Middle-High School Panthers host Hamilton-Wenham for the first night football home game in school history.

Superintendent Justin Bartholomew and Principal Brenda Erhardt invite the new stadium host the game at Friday, Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m. The stadium is part of the three-phase construction project replaced the district’s middle and high schools and reimagined the campus. The new field, built on the site of the former middle school, hosts football, soccer, lacrosse and field hockey games.

“We are very excited to show off one of the crown jewels of our school buildings project,” Erhardt said. “Our school community has been patient for the past several years as the new campus unfolded.”

Admission is free.

Bartholomew said, “The new stadium is one of the last pieces of our school building project. We want our community to celebrate the progress we’ve made.”

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...