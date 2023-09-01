N.H. State Police: Haverhill Woman Says GPS Led to Wrong-Way Driving on I-93

A 26-year-old Haverhill woman said she relied on her GPS when she ended up driving the wrong way early yesterday morning on Interstate 93 in Salem, N.H.

New Hampshire State Police said in a press release Vanessa Dubey was arrested and charged with reckless conduct, aggravated driving while under the influence and reckless operation. Troopers Tyler Duhamel and Benjamin Olmstead report at 2:20 a.m., they were traveling southbound on I-93 when they encountered a car driving northbound in the southbound lanes. They report successfully pulling the driver over as she passed the exit 1 off ramp.

Troopers report Dubey said she was “following her GPS” at the time. They said the area Dubey entered the highway is unknown as Troopers were able to intercept this vehicle before any reports to 911 were made.

Dubey will be arraigned in Salem District Court at a later date.

Those who saw the incident or have additional details are asked to contact Olmstead at 603-223-4381 or email [email protected].

