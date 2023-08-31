Northern Essex Community College Offers Info Session at Haverhill Public Library

Northern Essex Community College is having an information session for the public next week at the Haverhill Public Library.

Brianna Cataldo, recruitment counselor at the college, discusses the different programs offered by Northern Essex Community College.

The program takes place Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 4 to 5 p.m., at the Haverhill Public Library Johnson Auditorium, 99 Main St., Haverhill.

Those who wish more information or to register may visit haverhillpl.org and look under Calendar of Events.

