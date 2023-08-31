Essex County Greenbelt Plans West Newbury Site Walks as Part of Plan to Protect 32 Acres

Essex County Greenbelt Association is having two site walks for the public as part of its effort with the Town of West Newbury to preserve 32 acres of land next to the Mill Pond and Pipestave Hill Conservation Areas.

West Newbury residents voted to allocate up to $350,000 in Community Preservation Act money for the project that Greenbelt seeks to match. According to Greenbelt, conserving the land will expand the existing trail systems, prevent development, protect the water quality of Mill Pond and preserve wildlife habitat, wetlands and upland forests—all of which strengthen the climate resilience of the area.

Public site walks take place Thursday, Sept. 14, at 5 p.m. or Sunday, Oct. 1, at noon, starting at the Mill Pond cabin at 623 Main St., West Newbury.

There’s more at ecga.org/sawmillbrook.

