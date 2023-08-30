Groveland’s Bagnall School Names Additions of Leadership, Teachers and Staff

Groveland’s Dr. Elmer S. Bagnall Elementary School is welcoming new leadership, teachers and other staff as the new school tear commences.

Jennifer Barreto becomes Bagnall’s new assistant principal, while Caitlin Guilfoil, who has been Bagnall’s special education coordinator for four years, expands her role as an official administrator, according to Pentucket Regional School District Superintendent Bartholomew and Principal Jim Day.

“They each bring a wealth of knowledge and passion to Bagnall School, and I am confident they will be valuable assets within our district,” Bartholomew said of the new additions and roles.

Five new teachers at Bagnall School are Hannah Gohr, kindergarten; Madi Codair, fourth grade; Korri Finn, sixth grade; Laurel Chabib, life skills; and Camille Torres, Therapeutic Intervention Program for grades three to six.

Four additional staff hired are Library and Media staff member Lisa Pitella and paraprofessionals Oliver Bucco, Molly Casey and Nicole Freeman.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...