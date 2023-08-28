Groveland Man, 36, Returns to Haverhill Court Sept. 21 to Face Child Pornography Charges

A 36-year-old Groveland man returns to court in September in connection with his arrest, alleging possession of child pornography.

Groveland police issued its first public statement Friday on its July 31 arrest of James M. Gallagher, who was charged with three counts of possession of child pornography, stemming from a search warrant on.

Police Chief Jeffrey T. Gillen said in a statement the Massachusetts State Police Cyber Crimes Unit received information in April that Gallagher allegedly downloaded “known child pornography files.” On July 31, Groveland Police said it applied for a search warrant, searched Gallagher’s home and seized evidence.

Gallagher was arraigned in Haverhill District Court Aug. 1, where he pleaded not guilty to all three charges. Judge Mary McCabe ordered he be held on a $50,000 bond, or $5,000 cash bail.

He is scheduled to return to court by videoconference for a pretrial hearing Thursday, Sept. 21. He is represented by attorney David J. Grimaldi of Cambridge. WHAV reached out to Grimaldi, but a response was not received in time for this story.

