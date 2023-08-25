Essex County Ghost Project Plans Night of Paranormal Intrigue Saturday

The Essex County Ghost Project plans a night of “paranormal intrigue” this Saturday.

Thomas Spitalere, who organized the fundraiser to support Hilldale Cemetery, said the night will “feature a ghost and a surprise or two.” It begins with a tour of the cemetery and explanation of equipment used in the field. He advises visitors to wear proper shoes and clothing and bring along any cameras, recorders or other paranormal equipment they may wish to use.

It takes place Saturday, Aug. 26, with gates open at 7 p.m. and paranormal investigation at 7:30 at Hilldale Cemetery, 331 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill. Tickets are $10 per person. Those with questions may call Spitalere at 978-376-2807.

