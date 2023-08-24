Methuen Police and Allies to Use $90,000 State Grant to Reach At-Risk, Proven-Risk Youth

The Methuen Police Department, Methuen Arlington Neighborhood and Lawrence Prospera are working together on a program to reach at-risk and proven-risk youth thanks to a $900,000 state grant.

The grant from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Health and Human Services Safe Communities Initiative will pay for the partnership which will identify at-risk Methuen residents ages 16 to 24 through the Safe Communities Initiative and referred to Lawrence Prospera’s SISU Center.

“We are extremely grateful for this grant funding from the Executive Office of Health and Human Services, which will help us make outreach efforts to intervene in the lives of at-risk youth in a positive way,” said Police Chief Scott J. McNamara.

The SISU Center opened in 2018 on Canal Street in Lawrence to provide street outreach, case management, workforce development and alternative education programming, mental health services, and social emotional development to some of the hardest-to-reach young people in the area.

“Those of us at (Methuen Arlington Neighborhood) are excited to join forces with Methuen Police and Lawrence Prospera to reach youth within the community with outreach, mental health services, workforce development and more,” said Linda Soucy, of Methuen Arlington Neighborhood.

Methuen Mayor Neil Perry said “This is the kind of proactive police work that helps to prevent crime before it occurs.

