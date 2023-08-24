Merrimack Valley Black and Brown Voices Plan Market, Petting Zoo Sept. 23 and 24

Hand-crafted gifts created by black and brown Merrimack Valley business owners may be purchased at the third annual Fall Market on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 23 and 24.

Children and parents are welcome to stop by the petting zoo and participate in some of the many games that will be taking place. Food may be purchased at the food trucks that will be at the event.

The market will be held at from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Stevens-Coolidge Place, 153 Chickering Road, North Andover, in collaboration with its Harvest Fest. Vendors may register at mvbbvoices.org/events/fallmarket. Tickets for the event can be purchased at the link.

