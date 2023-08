The historic Duston Garrison House is holding its third annual muster this Saturday.

Guided tours of the house, which was built in 1697, will be held at 665 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill. Craftsmen in period costumes will be exhibiting including Pewtersmith, Tinsmith and 1634 Meadery. Benjamin Church’s Company and the Acton Minutemen will be on hand.

It takes place Saturday, Aug. 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The exhibitions are free.

