Haverhill Councilors Question if Candidates Should Be Able to Run For More Than One Office at a Time

With three Haverhill candidates running for two elected offices each this fall, at least a few city councilors are questioning whether voters should weigh-in on the practice through a non-binding ballot question.

This year, incumbent Haverhill School Committee member Scott Wood, is seeking both the job of mayor and Ward 4 representative to the School Committee; Fred Simmons is on the ballot for both at-large city councilor and the Ward 4 School Committee; and incumbent School Committee member Toni Sapienza-Donais is running for both the Ward 2 City Council and School Committee slots.

Council President Timothy Jordan, Vice President John Michitson and Councilor MelissaLewandowski placed the idea on Tuesday’s City Council agenda. The proposed ballot question would ask voters if they favor changing the city charter to prevent anyone from seeking more than one elected office during the same cycle.

In other business before city councilors Tuesday, members are expected to place on file for the required two weeks an order to borrow $1.77 million to purchase a new Pierce Manufacturing 100-foot Heavy-Duty Low Profile Steel Aerial Ladder truck for the Fire Department.

The Haverhill City Council meets tonight at 7, remotely and in-person at the Theodore A. Pelosi Jr. Council Chambers, room 202, Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St., As a public service, 97.9 WHAV plans to carry the meeting live.

Campaign (Names are listed alphabetically under each campaign) Mayor Barrett, Melinda E. Campanile, Debra Cooper, Guy E. Eleftheriou, George Wood, Scott W. Jr. City Council-At Large Jordan, Timothy J. LePage, Colin F. Michitson, John A. Simmons, Fred A. Sullivan, Thomas J. City Council Ward 1 Basiliere, Ralph T. Veras, Alexander City Council Ward 2 Hobbs Everett, Katrina Sapienza-Donais, Toni City Council Ward 3 Ferreira, Devan City Council Ward 4 Lambert, Craig Lewandowski, Melissa J. Quimby, Kenneth E. City Council Ward 5 Morales, Michael Toohey, Shaun P. City Council Ward 6 Aguilo, Oliver McGonagle, Michael S. City Council Ward 7 Rogers, Catherine P. School Committee-At Large* Magliocchetti, Paul A. Rosa, Richard J. Ryan-Ciardiello, Maura L. School Committee Ward 1 No nominees School Committee Ward 2 Sapienza-Donais, Toni Sullivan, Gail M. School Committee Ward 3 Dilonex, Liliana Ferguson, Cheryl School Committee Ward 4 Lalumiere, Mikaela Simmons, Fred A. Thomas, Courtney Wood, Scott W. Jr. School Committee Ward 5 Hickey, Lynette Story, Jill School Committee Ward 6 Collins, Yonnie Pfeil, Chad School Committee Ward 7 Downer, Edward Grannemann, Thomas Rogers, Hunter * No election in 2023

