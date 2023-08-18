Essex County Ghost Project Explores Dustin-Duston Garrison House Saturday Night

The Essex County Ghost Project is offering, what it calls, “a night of historic and paranormal intrigue” tomorrow night in support of the historic Dustin-Duston Garrison House.

During the investigation, attendees will learn about the history of the Garrison House and decide if there are any spirts in the house. They will also be able to use some of the paranormal equipment investigators use.

It takes place Saturday, Aug. 19, beginning at 7:30, at the Dustin-Duston Garrison House, 655 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill. Tickets are $10 per person.

Those seeking more information may call Thomas Spitalere at 978-376-2807.

