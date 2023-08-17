Cecropia Strong Doubles Grants to Windrush Farm for Adults with Disabilities

North Andover, Windrush Farm and Cecropia Strong are offering new grants to allow adults with disabilities to experience the joy of horseback riding.

“We’ve doubled the number of grants and we’ve increased the value of each one. Twelve weeks of lessons would normally cost $840, but we’ve reduced that to $120,” said Julie Hahnke, Cecropia Strong’s president.

At Windrush Farm, riders may explore the woods and fields around the farm on the back of a well-trained horse under the guidance of certified instructors and volunteers. The activity increases physical strength and provides the opportunity to bond with a therapy horse.

Windrush Farm is accepting applications for a need-based grant from adults with a physical disability who would like to participate in the fall session of therapeutic riding lessons at Windrush Farm.

Those seeking more information may email [email protected].

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...