Senate President Spilka, Sens. Finegold and Tarr to Tour Flood-Damaged Areas

Senate President Karen E. Spilka is expected to join Sens. Barry R. Finegold and Bruce E. Tarr today in touring flood damaged areas in North Andover and Haverhill, while Methuen is also asking residents and businesses to step up with any claims by tomorrow’s deadline.

The senators plan visits to 25 High St., North Andover, and 5 Ford St., Haverhill.

Methuen Mayor Neil Perry said the city is working with the city’s legislative delegation and the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency to have damage from the Aug. 8, rain storm and subsequent flooding designated as an emergency. The city, its residents and businesses, might qualify for federal and state disaster assistance.

“The storm was as extreme a weather event as we have seen in years, perhaps even decades,” said Perry. “I know of so many residents who have lost so much, and we must take every action possible to try to get them the help that they need,” he added.

Meanwhile, Haverhill is also advising resident to file claims by the deadline by completing a form online here.

According to Perry, even given the severity of the storm, help from the federal and state governments is not assured. “There is no guarantee that we will qualify for assistance, but the first step in the process of asking for the disaster designation is to present a complete accounting of the damage that was done.”

Methuen storm losses must be filed by 11:59 p.m., Thursday, online at Methuen.gov/flood. Perry advises citizens to also keep their records and receipts for any damage done to their properties.

