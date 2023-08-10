Whittier Tech Grad McAuliffe Serves as U.S. Navy Submariner Based at Pearl Harbor

Contributed by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anna-Liesa Hussey, Navy Office of Community Outreach.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael McAuliffe, a Haverhill native, is one of the U.S. Navy’s sailors continuing a 123-year tradition of service under the sea to help ensure Americans’ safety.

Submariners make up only 10% of the U.S. Navy’s personnel, but they play a critical role in carrying out one of the Defense Department’s most important missions: strategic deterrence. McAuliffe joined the Navy five years ago and today serves as a torpedoman’s mate aboard USS Minnesota, a fast-attack submarine based at Pearl Harbor.

“I joined the Navy as third generation Navy, and second-generation submarines as part of a family tradition,” said McAuliffe.

McAuliffe attended Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School and graduated in 2018. He thanks his dad for inspiring him to join the Navy and he and his brother joined together and went to boot camp together through the buddy program.

“My parents taught me working hard pays off, they inspired me to get a job when I was young,” said McAuliffe. “I got early experience working at a construction company during high school.”

Fast-attack submarines are designed to hunt down and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships; strike targets ashore with cruise missiles; carry and deliver Navy SEALs; conduct intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions; and engage in mine warfare.

“The Navy is important to national security because we control the ocean and keep it safe,” said McAuliffe. “The submarines are the silent service of the Navy, our whole job is to be quiet.” He said his proudest accomplishment was receiving his submarine warfare pin also known as “Dolphins.”

